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Backstabber!: DMK to Congress for supporting TVK

Wed, 06 May 2026
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The fissure in the INDIA alliance have come out in the open with one of the longest standing alliances between the Congress and the DMK now at breaking point after the Congress gave its ascent to support a Vijay led government in Tamil Nadu.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress calling the decision "myopic" and accusing them of having "backstabbed" INDIA alliance partners.

"I think this is a very short-sighted, myopic stand taken by the Congress, which they will regret. The 2029 big elections are coming, where we were very confident that we will be able to remove the BJP. But now, because of this decision by the Congress, it has made them a very unstable partner. The perception that is out in the entire country is that Congress cannot be trusted," he said.

"Congress has offered its support to the TVK, and that is why we called it backstabbing... The Congress has decided to flip sides and support the TVK, and the reasons cited by them are not convincing. They say they want to keep the BJP and the RSS at bay, and that is why this call should be made... This is a full-hearted decision by the Congress, which is likely to send ripples across the country in the sense that there are other alliance partners. If Congress is going to be so untrustworthy, just within a day of the results, they are openly going against the mandate. What impact will it create in the minds of Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Uddhav Thackeray and all the others? We have never failed the Congress," he added.

Congress has unanimously decided to support the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form a government in the state, after the Vijay-led party fell 10 seats short of the majority mark in the 2026 Assembly elections, sources said. -- ANI

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