What has Vishwaguru learnt from these terror attacks: Kanimozhi

15:04





She emphasised that the government's failure to learn from past mistakes has led to a lack of trust among the people.





"What has the Vishwaguru learnt from these terror attacks? You can't keep talking about Operation Sindoor and expect us not to ask questions. This is a failure of a government that has failed the people of this country. You can't keep talking about the past and expect us to forget today's issues. Vishwaguru has not learnt any lessons. He has not taught anything," Kanimozhi said.Kanimozhi took on the Modi government in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing debate on Operation Sindoor, accusing it of indulging in divisive politics and excluding the Opposition from key briefings on national security.





"Dividing the country, not standing when they need you -- is not something we expect. We don't stand by you for your divisive politics. Have you ever invited us after the foreign delegation to update us on developments," she said.





Kanimozhi expressed mixed feelings about the Opposition's involvement in the Operation Sindoor global outreach, appreciating the BJP's gesture of sending Opposition leaders as part of the delegation but emphasising that the circumstances leading to the delegation's formation were unfortunate.

DMK MP Kanimozhi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Centre during the Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor, questioning its handling of recent terror incidents and accusing it of deflecting accountability.