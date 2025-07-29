HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

What has Vishwaguru learnt from these terror attacks: Kanimozhi

Tue, 29 July 2025
Share:
15:04
image
DMK MP Kanimozhi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Centre during the Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor, questioning its handling of recent terror incidents and accusing it of deflecting accountability.

She emphasised that the government's failure to learn from past mistakes has led to a lack of trust among the people.

"What has the Vishwaguru learnt from these terror attacks? You can't keep talking about Operation Sindoor and expect us not to ask questions. This is a failure of a government that has failed the people of this country. You can't keep talking about the past and expect us to forget today's issues. Vishwaguru has not learnt any lessons. He has not taught anything," Kanimozhi said.Kanimozhi took on the Modi government in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing debate on Operation Sindoor, accusing it of indulging in divisive politics and excluding the Opposition from key briefings on national security.

"Dividing the country, not standing when they need you -- is not something we expect. We don't stand by you for your divisive politics. Have you ever invited us after the foreign delegation to update us on developments," she said.

Kanimozhi expressed mixed feelings about the Opposition's involvement in the Operation Sindoor global outreach, appreciating the BJP's gesture of sending Opposition leaders as part of the delegation but emphasising that the circumstances leading to the delegation's formation were unfortunate. 
-- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Chocolates, voter IDs proof slain terrorists from Pakistan'
LIVE! 'Chocolates, voter IDs proof slain terrorists from Pakistan'

Shah talked about Nehru, Indira, but didn't...: Priyanka
Shah talked about Nehru, Indira, but didn't...: Priyanka

Priyanka asked whether it is not responsibility of the PM, the Home Minister, the Defence Minister, and the National Security Advisor to ensure people's security.

'All 3 Pahalgam attackers killed': HM gives Op Mahadev details
'All 3 Pahalgam attackers killed': HM gives Op Mahadev details

To be sure about the identity of the terrorists, those detained by security forces for helping the terrorists were brought in and confirmed that the three were involved in the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Shah told the House.

Beware Pak, China! India test fires missile 'Pralay'
Beware Pak, China! India test fires missile 'Pralay'

India successfully test-fired the newly-developed tactical missile Pralay, capable of carrying conventional warheads, from APJ Abdul Kalam island off the coast of Odisha. The missile, developed by DRDO, has a range of 150 to 500 km and a...

'This Year, Taxpayers Should Be Very Careful'
'This Year, Taxpayers Should Be Very Careful'

'With new technology and stricter checks, cheating on taxes is just not worth it anymore.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD