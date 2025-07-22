HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Centre must clarify if it had prior info on Dhankar exit'

Tue, 22 July 2025
Share:
10:17
image
Deputy Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday said the resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was "shocking" and asked the Centre to clarify if it had any prior information about it. He also wanted clarification from the government regarding the transition plan for the vice president's post. 

"The resignation of the Hon'ble Vice President is both sudden and shocking. I wish good health to respected Dhankar ji," he posted on X. "But it is for the Union government to clarify if they had prior intimation and have planned for a smooth transition. The absence of senior ministers yesterday at a meeting chaired by the Hon'ble Vice President now carries even more significance," he added. 

Dhankhar resigned from his post on Monday evening, citing medical reasons. He sent his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu and said he is stepping down with immediate effect. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Centre must clarify if it had prior info on Dhankar exit'
LIVE! 'Centre must clarify if it had prior info on Dhankar exit'

'Something very serious' happened: Cong on Dhankhar exit
'Something very serious' happened: Cong on Dhankhar exit

The Congress on Tuesday claimed that there are "far deeper reasons" for Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation as the vice president than the health reasons cited by him, and said his resignation speaks highly of him but poorly of those who got...

Dhankhar resigns: What happens when VP steps down mid-term
Dhankhar resigns: What happens when VP steps down mid-term

Following Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation as Vice President, an election to appoint his successor must be held 'as soon as possible' according to the Constitution. The article details the constitutional provisions regarding the election,...

How ATS Messed Up 7/11 Case
How ATS Messed Up 7/11 Case

The investigation for 7/11 blast in which 189 people died was under question mark from the very first month after the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad started arresting the accused from different parts of city. Within 10 days of blast by July...

3.2 magnitude quake hits Haryana, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
3.2 magnitude quake hits Haryana, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning, with its epicenter in Faridabad. No casualties or damage to property were reported.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD