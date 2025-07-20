HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
What's problem if...: Raut on Fadnavis, Aaditya meet buzz

Sun, 20 July 2025
20:35
Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday rejected reports about a meeting between Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Sena -UBT MLA Aaditya Thackeray in a hotel.

Raut was responding to media queries about Fadnavis and Aaditya present at the hotel in BKC at the same time on Saturday evening.

This comes days after Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya met Fadnavis at Vidhan Bhavan, where Uddhav handed over a book opposing the imposition of Hindi.

"What problem do you (the media) have if they are in one room? One is CM and the other is a leader from the opposition. But nothing of the sort (meeting) happened," Raut said.

Fadnavis' tongue-in-cheek remark directed at Uddhav on the "scope" for him in the ruling side set off speculation last week.

"Uddhav ji, there is no scope (for a change in government) till 2029. We do not have the scope to come to the other (opposition's) side. You have the scope to come here, and it can be thought about. We can think about it differently," the chief minister had said during a farewell function in the legislative council for the leader of the opposition, Ambadas Danve. -- PTI  

