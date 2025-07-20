HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Marathoner Fauja Singh cremated with full state honours

Sun, 20 July 2025
Share:
14:43
image
World's oldest marathoner Fauja Singh, known by the nickname 'Turbaned Tornado', was cremated on Sunday with full state honours here in Beas, his native village.
 
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Minister Mohinder Bhagat attended the funeral.
 
Fauja Singh's son Harvinder Singh lit the funeral pyre.
 
Fauja Singh was 114 when he was hit by a SUV being driven by Canada-based Amritpal Singh Dhillon on July 14.
 
He was crossing the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway when the incident occurred.
 
Governor Kataria recalled how Fauja Singh walked with him during a Nasha Mukt yatra   an anti-drug campaign   last year. He said that after walking for 1 km, he asked him to stop but to his surprise,  Fauja Singh insisted that they walk.
 
Mourners started thronging Fauja Singh's house in Beas early in the day.
 
His body was kept in a glass casket with his photograph beside it to allow the people to take a last look at the running legend.
 
Later, his body was carried in a decked-up hearse to the cremation ground.
 
A long procession trailed behind it, with Congress MLAs Pargat Singh, Rana Gurjeet Singh, and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema walking in it.
 
Fauja Singh's career as a marathon runner began when he was 89. He would go on to become  a global icon, gaining the nickname 'Turbaned Tornado' for his endurance and athleticism.
 
Fauja Singh became the first centenarian to complete a marathon, earning multiple records while participating in international events.

He ran in marathons in London, New York and Hong Kong. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Marathoner Fauja Singh cremated with full state honours
LIVE! Marathoner Fauja Singh cremated with full state honours

Patna hospital murder: Prime suspect Tauseef 'Badshah' held
Patna hospital murder: Prime suspect Tauseef 'Badshah' held

Bihar Police have arrested the prime accused and his associates in connection with the murder of gangster Chandan Mishra, who was shot dead inside a private hospital in Patna. The arrests were made in a joint operation with West Bengal...

Who lives if India dies?: Tharoor quotes Nehru amid Cong rift
Who lives if India dies?: Tharoor quotes Nehru amid Cong rift

' Sometimes the parties feel that is disloyal to them and that becomes a big problem which is your first loyalty? To my mind the nation comes first'

Kanwariyas punch, kick CRPF jawan at UP station after spat
Kanwariyas punch, kick CRPF jawan at UP station after spat

The CRPF CRPF) jawan was going to catch the Brahmaputra Express, while the kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) also wanted to buy tickets for the same train for going to Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand. An argument broke out between them...

India vs Pakistan called off! All about WCL controversy
India vs Pakistan called off! All about WCL controversy

A veterans' cricket match involving India and Pakistan in the World Championship of Legends in London on Sunday has been cancelled after Indian players, including Shikhar Dhawan, refused to be a part of it citing the Pahalgam terror...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD