HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

IIM-Calcutta student, accused of rape, granted bail

Sun, 20 July 2025
Share:
10:07
image
A court on Saturday granted interim bail to a student of the Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta accused of raping a woman on the campus.

The accused was arrested on the basis of an FIR lodged by the woman at Haridevpur police station on July 11 and has been in police custody since then.

The additional chief judicial magistrate at Alipore court granted bail to the accused student on a bond of Rs 50,000.

The court directed the student to deposit his passport and not to leave the state without its permission.

The woman, a clinical psychologist, alleged in the FIR that she was called to the hostel by the accused for a counselling session and was allegedly raped there by him.

The prosecution counsel prayed for judicial remand of the accused, claiming that releasing him on bail at this early stage will jeopardise the investigation in the case.

Praying for bail of the accused, his lawyer submitted before the court that the complainant did not appear before the magistrate for recording her statement.

He also claimed that a medico-legal test of the complainant had not been done.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Car rams into crowd outside LA nightclub, 30 injured
LIVE! Car rams into crowd outside LA nightclub, 30 injured

Trump, Pahalgam, Bihar: Oppn ready for Parl showdown
Trump, Pahalgam, Bihar: Oppn ready for Parl showdown

INDIA bloc parties are set to raise issues such as the Pahalgam attack, US President Trump's claims of brokering a ceasefire, and concerns over electoral roll revisions in Bihar during the Parliament's Monsoon session.

Be Prepared For Another War!
Be Prepared For Another War!

India needs to be technologically and militarily prepared to defend itself from both Pakistan and China, alerts Ramesh Menon.

Wife sedates man, lover electrocutes him in Delhi murder
Wife sedates man, lover electrocutes him in Delhi murder

A woman and her lover have been arrested in Delhi's Dwarka for allegedly murdering her husband. The crime was uncovered after suspicious messages were found detailing their plan to drug and electrocute the victim.

Was Bhagwat Targeting Modi With Retirement Remark?
Was Bhagwat Targeting Modi With Retirement Remark?

Bhagwat's 'retirement at age 75' comment lands just as he and Modi near that mark -- sparking whispers of retirement, rifts, and reshuffles.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD