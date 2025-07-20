HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Consumer panel asks Apple, Croma to refund customer's iPhone cost over defect

Sun, 20 July 2025
Share:
16:58
image
A consumer commission in Mumbai has directed Apple India and Croma to refund an i-Phone cost of Rs 65,264 to the legal heirs of a customer for failing to resolve a microphone defect in the device, holding the two companies deficient in service.

Both the manufacturer and the seller are "jointly and severally liable for the defective product", the commission said in the order passed earlier this month, as the two companies failed to resolve the defect in the device purchased by the customer (now deceased).
 
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Mumbai (Suburban) held that the "manufacturer (Apple) merely mentioning certain unauthorized modification or damage in hardware cannot be the correct resolution" for the customer's grievance.
 
It further ruled that the seller (Croma) too cannot escape liability merely by stating the "defect is attributable to the manufacturer".
 
"Once the product was sold through their outlet, they assumed responsibility for ensuring that the product was free from defects and serviceable," the commission noted.
 
It said the "principle of vicarious liability squarely applies", as the seller stands in a position of trust and derives commercial benefit from the sale.
 
The complainant purchased an iPhone 11 for Rs 65,264 from a Croma store in Mumbai on June 4, 2021.
 
Shortly after the purchase, the device developed an issue as the speakerphone function was not working during calls, with specifically "no speech from mic".
 
The complainant approached Apple's authorised service centre, but repairs were denied on the grounds of "unauthorized modifications in the device," rendering it ineligible for warranty service.
 
Despite repeated complaints and emails, the opposite parties failed to address the grievance, following which the complainant approached the commission.
 
During the course of proceeding, the customer passed away, but the complaint was continued by his legal heirs.
 
The Apple India Private Limited, in its response, admitted the purchase and the issue with the microphone. But it reiterated that the device had unauthorised modifications, voiding the warranty.
 
Infiniti Retail Limited (Croma) failed to appear and was proceeded against ex-parte.
 
The commission, after perusal of documents on record, held that Apple failed to specify exactly which term or condition of the warranty was breached by the complainant. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Over 100 MPs signed impeachment against Justice Varma'
LIVE! 'Over 100 MPs signed impeachment against Justice Varma'

All-party meet: Oppn flags Trump's claims, Pahalgam attack
All-party meet: Oppn flags Trump's claims, Pahalgam attack

At the customary meeting ahead of the session beginning Monday, the opposition raised various issues, including voter roll revision in Bihar, the Pahalgam terror attack and Trump's 'ceasefire' claims.

Astronomer CEO quits after Coldplay kiss cam scandal
Astronomer CEO quits after Coldplay kiss cam scandal

The short video clip shows Byron and Cabot as captured on the jumbotron at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Boston during a Coldplay concert on July 16, 2025.

'Don' director Chandra Barot dies at 86
'Don' director Chandra Barot dies at 86

Veteran filmmaker Chandra Barot, best known for directing the 1978 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Don', passed away on Sunday due to cardiac arrest at a hospital in Mumbai. He was 86.

Patna hospital murder: Prime suspect Tauseef 'Badshah' held
Patna hospital murder: Prime suspect Tauseef 'Badshah' held

Bihar Police have arrested the prime accused and his associates in connection with the murder of gangster Chandan Mishra, who was shot dead inside a private hospital in Patna. The arrests were made in a joint operation with West Bengal...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD