Follow Rediff on:      
Amid rift buzz, Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar offer ritual to Kabini River

Sun, 20 July 2025
16:17
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday offered 'baagina' (a traditional ritual offering) to the Kabini River, a tributary of the Cauvery, which is currently flowing at full capacity -- a symbolic show of unity amid murmurs of discord between the two leaders.

The gesture came a day after a controversy erupted over an alleged snub to Shivakumar by Siddaramaiah during the 'sadhana samavesha', a Congress event held in Mysuru on Saturday, attended by party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

While addressing the gathering and acknowledging dignitaries on the dais, Siddaramaiah omitted Shivakumar's name -- an omission that prompted criticism and sparked speculation, especially since Shivakumar had left the venue earlier to travel to Delhi.

When a Congress leader reminded Siddaramaiah to mention his deputy, the Chief Minister responded that "protocol required acknowledging only those present on the dais."

The BJP seized the moment, "terming it an insult" to Shivakumar and hinting at a "rift within the Congress leadership".

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah dismissed the BJP's reaction as "political mischief".

"The BJP is trying to find pebbles in the curd -- making an issue out of a non-issue," he claimed.

"Shivakumar was present earlier. He had informed us that he was leaving for Delhi and even said so publicly. That's why I didn't mention his name," Siddaramaiah explained.

He further added, "How is it an insult if someone who has already left the venue is not named? The BJP is deluded in thinking it can create a rift between us. They are dreaming of political mileage. They will remain in that illusion forever."

Shivakumar, too, played down the episode.

"The BJP leaders seem to have too much love for me," he said with a laugh, and added, "The stronger you are, the more admirers you attract."
He clarified that his departure from the event had been communicated in advance.

"I had informed the chief minister and others that I had urgent work in Delhi," he said. 

"I had an appointment with a lawyer and flew there immediately after my speech. I returned the same night. There was no politics in my Delhi visit," Shivakumar clarified.

He also mentioned a minor accident involving a vehicle in his convoy, but said that "by the grace of Goddess Chamundeshwari, no harm was done." -- PTI

