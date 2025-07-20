HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
2 youths held for sexually assaulting boy, forcing him to lick their spit in UP

Sun, 20 July 2025
19:56
Two youths were arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a boy, beating him up and making him lick their spit in a village in Amethi, police said on Sunday.
   
According to police, the boy's father filed a complaint alleging that his 15-year-old son was taken away by Nitin (23) and Rohit (24), residents of the same village, on their motorcycle on the evening of July 18. 
 
They took him to Barsanda village and beat him up. They took him to a garden in nearby Singhnamau village, where they sexually assaulted him and made him lick their spit, the complainant told the police. 
 
SHO of Bazar Shukul police station, Abhinesh Kumar, said that both the accused have been arrested and further action is being taken in the case. -- PTI 

