Will free bijli benefit over 1.86 cr domestic consumers: Bihar Dy CM

Thu, 17 July 2025
13:31
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha on Thursday said that the decision to provide 125 units of free electricity will benefit over 1.86 crore domestic consumer. 

Speaking with ANI, Vijay Sinha, hailing the government's decision said, "The big decisions taken by NDA under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar are for the welfare of the poor... This decision by the CM will benefit over 1.86 crore domestic electricity consumers... As of now, the government is giving 44 per cent to 80 per cent subsidy and now, all the consumers, from rural to urban areas, will get 125 units of free electricity." 

Sinha said that through this decision 90 per cent of the state's consumer will have free electricity. "This means that out of the total 2.16 crore electricity consumers, 90 per cent will have free electricity... In the next years, a solar panel of 10,000 megawatt will be installed in the next 3 years with everyone's consent, which will protect the environment and save electricity," he said. -- ANI

