US visa will be revoked if Indians caught in theft, assault

11:47

This woman spent 7 hours at a store in US and is accused of theft





"Committing assault, theft, or burglary in the United States won't just cause you legal issues - it could lead to your visa being revoked and make you ineligible for future US visas. The United States values law and order and expects foreign visitors to follow all US laws," the embassy said in an official message.





The statement underscores that adherence to U.S. laws is mandatory for all foreign visitors, with violations potentially impacting future travel eligibility. The advisory comes amid growing concerns over the conduct of some visa holders.





In one such recent case, an Indian woman reportedly spent more than seven hours inside a Target store on May 1, collecting items worth USD 1,300 (around Rs 1.1 lakh), before allegedly attempting to leave without paying.





The incident went viral after a store employee confronted her, and footage of the exchange circulated widely online. Highlighting the seriousness of its stance, the U.S. Embassy reiterated on Saturday that visa screening continues even after a visa is granted, stressing that criminal behaviour can not only jeopardise an individual's current visa status but also affect their eligibility for future entry into the country.





"US visa screening does not stop after a visa is issued. We continuously check visa holders to ensure they follow all U.S. laws and immigration rules - and we will revoke their visas and deport them if they don't," the Embassy said in a post on X. -- PTI

