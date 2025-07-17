US lawmakers move to stop China from stealing advanced AI chips

14:46





The bill was introduced by House Select Committee on China Chairman John Moolenaar (R-MI), Ranking Member Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), and six other lawmakers, in direct response to mounting evidence, including the Committee's DeepSeek report, revealing that U.S.-origin chips have been funnelled into China via shell companies. These chips are allegedly powering Beijing's AI-driven military and surveillance infrastructure, the SCCCP stated. -- ANI

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have introduced the Chip Security Act, a bipartisan effort to block advanced U.S. artificial intelligence (AI) chips from ending up in the hands of adversaries like the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (SCCCP) reported.