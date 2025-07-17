Telangana to present caste survey data in assembly, plans 42% BC quota: CM

23:30

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy





The move will significantly increase the BC reservation from the current 23 per cent, a reduction made during the previous K Chandrashekar Rao administration from the earlier 34 percent under the Panchayati Raj Act.





"There is nothing to hide, nor is there any hidden agenda. I have the empirical data. It will be placed before the legislative assembly," Reddy told reporters.





"We will bring an ordinance to increase the BC quota to 42 percent from 23 percent," he said.





The chief minister also said he will present the Telangana model of caste survey to Congress MPs in the national capital during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. The state's comprehensive social, educational, employment, economic and caste survey collected detailed demographic and socio-economic data across Telangana. However, the release and transparency of this data have become subjects of legal scrutiny and public debate.

