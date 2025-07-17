HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Telangana to present caste survey data in assembly, plans 42% BC quota: CM

Thu, 17 July 2025
Share:
23:30
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday announced that the state government will present the empirical data from its 2024-25 Caste Survey before the Assembly and implement 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes in government jobs, educational institutions and local body elections. 

The move will significantly increase the BC reservation from the current 23 per cent, a reduction made during the previous K Chandrashekar Rao administration from the earlier 34 percent under the Panchayati Raj Act.

"There is nothing to hide, nor is there any hidden agenda. I have the empirical data. It will be placed before the legislative assembly," Reddy told reporters.

"We will bring an ordinance to increase the BC quota to 42 percent from 23 percent," he said.

The chief minister also said he will present the Telangana model of caste survey to Congress MPs in the national capital during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.                  The state's comprehensive social, educational, employment, economic and caste survey collected detailed demographic and socio-economic data across Telangana. However, the release and transparency of this data have become subjects of legal scrutiny and public debate.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trying to resolve trade deal issues: India on US trade deal
LIVE! Trying to resolve trade deal issues: India on US trade deal

India defends Russia ties, slams NATO sanction threat
India defends Russia ties, slams NATO sanction threat

India has cautioned against 'double standards' regarding its energy procurement from Russia, asserting that it is based on national interests and market dynamics, following a threat of secondary sanctions from NATO Secretary General Mark...

Committing crimes in US could lead to visa cancellation
Committing crimes in US could lead to visa cancellation

Committing assault, theft or burglary in the United States won't just cause legal issues but could also lead to a visa being revoked and make that person "ineligible" for future US visas, the country's embassy in India has said.

'It Must Have Been Hellish In The Cockpit'
'It Must Have Been Hellish In The Cockpit'

'Visualise those 15 to 18 seconds: Fully loaded aircraft, pilot manually controlling with both hands (no autopilot immediately after takeoff), looking forward while switches are behind.'

Injury Blow For India Ahead Of 4th Test
Injury Blow For India Ahead Of 4th Test

Arshdeep Singh suffers injury during practice ahead of Manchester Test.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD