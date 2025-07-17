NHRC notices to railways, Haryana DGP over 'gangrape' of woman in train

18:11

The woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital after police found her on the railway tracks near the Hindu College in Sonepat on the night of June 26.





The National Human Rights Commission, in a statement, said it has "taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that on June 24, a woman was allegedly gangraped in an empty compartment of a stationary train in Panipat city of Haryana, and later thrown on the rail tracks by the perpetrators, where a train ran over her leg".





The commission has observed that the content of the news report, if true, raises serious issues of violation of human rights.





Therefore, it has issued notices to the Railway Board chairman and director general of police of Haryana, seeking a detailed report in two weeks.





The report is expected to include the status of the victim's health and compensation, if any, provided to her by authorities, the rights panel said.





According to the media report published on July 8, the woman's husband submitted a complaint to police on June 26, claiming that his wife was missing since June 24, after they had a quarrel.





Based on the complaint, police reportedly launched a search operation and found the woman on the railway tracks, the NHRC said. -- PTI

