'Need To Move Lot Faster Than Market To Be Wildly Successful'

The company has already started to play out through its acquisition-led entry into deodorants, foray into pet foods with a new brand and expansion into mass liquid detergents.





Godrej opened her address saying that around last year, after the group's restructuring, Sudhir Sitapati, managing director and chief executive officer at Godrej Consumer Products, sent her a message which said, 'Now let's be 'wildly successful'.She said that this line stayed with her. 'It captures the spirit with which we're approaching the future -- boldly, purposefully and with ambition,' she told shareholders.





She acknowledged in her letter that the company was not wildly successful and fell short of shareholder expectations.





Godrej said that if the company wants to be 'wildly successful', then market-level growth is not enough.It must move faster and be more honest about what's not working and resist blaming the macro too easily and relentlessly strengthen execution, Godrej added. Looking ahead, she said that the company is focused and committed to delivering a strong performance in FY26, while continuing to shape its future ambitiously.





In the previous financial year, Godrej said, 'We saw strong momentum in innovation and working media investment. Brands like Godrej Aer continued to grow well. Fab, our new liquid detergent brand, crossed 150 crore top line in its first year. Goodknight incense sticks have also been a big success. And Godrej Ninja, our entry into pet food, is a launch we did in record time with the partnership of our Group company Godrej Agrovet.'





She said the firm has also invested in strengthening its foundation and pumped 500 crore each in greenfield facilities at Chengalpattu in Tamil Nadu as well as Malanpur in Madhya Pradesh.





'Internationally, margins improved significantly -- Africa, the US and the Middle East reached 15 per cent earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) after simplification and restructuring. This sets the stage for more in FY26, especially in Chile.





-- Sharleen D'Souza, Business Standard

Nisaba Godrej, executive chairperson, Godrej Consumer, has told shareholders -- in its annual report -- that the company's 2040 vision is bold and revealed that it has a sharp total addressable market (TAM) strategy to get there.