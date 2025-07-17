ITC Hotels Hits 200-Property Mark

12:52





The company's portfolio expanded to over 200 hotels, including 143 operational, amounting to over 13,400-odd keys across the country and in Sri Lanka.The company, which recently demerged from consumer goods giant ITC Limited, had reported a net profit of Rs 86.5 crore in the same period last year. Its revenue from operations grew 15 per cent to Rs 815.5 crore from Rs 705.8 crore in the same period last year.





Meanwhile, its profit before interest, depreciation and tax (PBIDT) rose 33 per cent to Rs 293 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 213 crore in the same period last year.





Room revenues delivered a strong growth driven by superior performance across retail, MICE and the wedding segments. During the quarter, the chain signed eight hotels with approximately 700 keys at key locations, including Bodhgaya, Dehradun, Goa, Lucknow, Manesar, Mysore, Ranthambore and Vrindavan.





'The average daily rates (ADRs) for the quarter grew by 9 per cent and occupancy by 275 bps, resulting in overall revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth of 13 per cent. The company demonstrated its supremacy over the market and commanded a RevPAR premium of 34 per cent over the Industry,' the company stated.





Revenue from the food and beverages segment saw a growth of 13 per cent in the quarter driven by banqueting and outdoor catering.





-- Akshara Srivastava, Business Standard

