Is anyone safe in Bihar, asks Tejashwi on hospital shooting

In a post on X, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Government criminals stormed into the ICU and shot a patient admitted to the hospital. Is anyone safe anywhere in Bihar? Has this happened before 2005?"





A prisoner, Chandan Mishra, was out on parole on the grounds of required medical attention and was admitted to Paras Hospital for treatment, when unidentified assailants barged into the hospital on Thursday morning and shot him, Patna SSP Kartikay Sharma said. Chandan Mishra was a known criminal with dozens of murder cases registered against him. The Police believe that the rival gang has carried out the shooting.





he prisoner is undergoing treatment. Central range (Patna) IG Jitendra Rana also confirmed the same. "A criminal named Chandan Mishra, resident of Buxar district, admitted to Paras Hospital for treatment and members of the rival gang shot him. He is undergoing treatment...He was shot multiple times...The assailants are being identified with the help of the Buxar Police," IG Jitendra Rana said. He also hinted toward the possibility of security guards involved in this incident.





"It cannot be ruled out that the security guards of the police were involved in this incident. We will investigate this angle also." IG Jitendra Rana said. Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha however, assured that the incident is being investigated and the criminal would be caught. -- ANI

