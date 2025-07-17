HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Indore retains cleanest city ranking for 8th time, next is...

Thu, 17 July 2025
Indore retained the top position among the cleanest cities for the eighth time in a row, followed by Surat and Navi Mumbai in the government's annual cleanliness survey. 

The results of the Swachh Survekshan were announced on Thursday. In the category of 3-10 lakh population, Noida emerged the cleanest city, followed by Chandigarh and Mysore. 

President Droupadi Murmu gave away the awards to the winners at an event held here. Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal and others attended the event. PTI

LIVE! 'AI-171 probe report does NOT mention pilot error'
LIVE! 'AI-171 probe report does NOT mention pilot error'

Murder convict shot dead in Patna hospital
Murder convict shot dead in Patna hospital

A murder convict, out on parole for treatment, was shot dead by gunmen inside a private hospital in Patna, Bihar. Police are investigating the incident, suspecting old rivalry as the motive.

Karnataka govt blames RCB for Bengaluru stampede
Karnataka govt blames RCB for Bengaluru stampede

The state report states that RCB, without getting police approval, invited people to celebrate the IPL triumph with a social media post on June 4.

'It Must Have Been Hellish In The Cockpit'
'It Must Have Been Hellish In The Cockpit'

'Visualise those 15 to 18 seconds: Fully loaded aircraft, pilot manually controlling with both hands (no autopilot immediately after takeoff), looking forward while switches are behind.'

'Mental Health Is Not Unique To Pilots'
'Mental Health Is Not Unique To Pilots'

'AAIB preliminary report was more detailed than most people were expecting.'

