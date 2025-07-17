HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

In a first, state-run bus service starts in Naxal-hit Maharashtra village

Thu, 17 July 2025
Share:
09:59
image
A remote village in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, which was once a Naxal hotbed, has now become accessible with the starting of the state-run bus service in the area for the first time since independence, police said. 

As the first bus rolled into the Markanar village on Wednesday, bringing it on the state road transport network, locals welcomed it and cheered by waving the national flag. 

The service will benefit nearly 1,200 residents, including students, from Marknar and nearby villages, a police release said. The bus service from the remote Markanar village to Aheri has been started for the first time since independence following efforts by the Gadchiroli police, it claimed. Gadchiroli district, known for its tribal population and Naxal affected areas, has long struggled with poor connectivity. 

The Markanar village is located at the foothills of Abujhmad, which was a Naxal stronghold, in Bhamragad subdivision of Gadchiroli district. Villagers for the first time witnessed the bus service in their area on Wednesday. 

They gathered to welcome the state transport service, brainchild of Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Neelotpal, by waving the tricolour, the release said. 

The service will benefit more than 1,200 residents, particularly patients, students and other daily commuters, from villages like Markanar, Murumbhushi, Phulnar, Koparshi, Poyarkothi and Gundurwahi, it said. 

The Gadchiroli police have undertaken several infrastructure projects to ease transportation in remote regions. On January 1, 2025, bus services were launched on Gatta-Gardewada-Wangeturi route, and from Katezhar to Gadchiroli on April 27, the release said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Uber-Ola Mumbai strike puts commuters in limbo
LIVE! Uber-Ola Mumbai strike puts commuters in limbo

A lot of money will come: Trump 'close' to India deal
A lot of money will come: Trump 'close' to India deal

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) hinted at reaching a new trade deal with India soon.

'It Must Have Been Hellish In The Cockpit'
'It Must Have Been Hellish In The Cockpit'

'Visualise those 15 to 18 seconds: Fully loaded aircraft, pilot manually controlling with both hands (no autopilot immediately after takeoff), looking forward while switches are behind.'

'Mental Health Is Not Unique To Pilots'
'Mental Health Is Not Unique To Pilots'

'AAIB preliminary report was more detailed than most people were expecting.'

Amarnath Yatra suspended amid heavy rains
Amarnath Yatra suspended amid heavy rains

The Amarnath Yatra has been suspended due to heavy rainfall in the Kashmir Valley. The pilgrimage was halted from both Pahalgam and Baltal base camps due to continuous heavy rains, necessitating restoration work on the tracks. A weather...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD