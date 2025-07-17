HAL receives first set of wing assemblies for LCA Mk1A from L&T

21:54

Secretary (defence production) Sanjeev Kumar attended the event virtually as general manager (LCA Tejas division) M Abdul Salam received the assemblies on behalf of HAL from Precision Manufacturing and Systems Complex unit of L&T.





In his address, the secretary (defence production) commended the efforts of HAL and L&T towards achieving self-reliance.





He hailed HAL for spearheading collaboration with different private sector partners, nurturing them and ensuring enhanced capability.





He expressed confidence in meeting the requirement of the production target for LCA Tejas. -- ANI

The first set of wing assemblies for Light Combat Aircraft Mk1A, produced by Larsen and Toubro, was handed over to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu on Thursday, the ministry of defence said in a statement.