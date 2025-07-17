Drivers of app-based cabs go on indefinites strike in Mumbai

00:56

File image





Kiran Kshirsagar, president of the Maharashtra Gig Works Manch, claimed that almost 90 per cent of app-based cabs remained off the roads.





Representatives of the organisation met Maharashtra transport minister

Pratap Sarnaik on Tuesday, but as he did not give any concrete assurance, they decided to intensify the agitation, Kshirsagar said.





The Maharashtra Gig Works Manch has demanded a rationalisation of fares, bringing fares on par with those of the conventional `Black & Yellow' metered cabs, prohibition of bike taxis, a cap on permits of Black & Yellow cabs and auto rickshaws, formation of a welfare board for drivers of app-based cabs, and enactment of the `Maharashtra Gig Workers' Act' on the lines of other states.





"The cab aggregators are charging hefty commissions while offering drivers as low as Rs 8 per km," Kshirsagar said, adding that they are seeking rates on par with conventional taxi drivers who charge Rs 32 per km for AC cabs.





Commuters, meanwhile, had a hard time booking cabs online due to the strike. Many of them resorted to civic transport buses of BEST, autorickshaws, or preferred to walk to nearby railway or metro stations. -- PTI

Operations of app-based cab aggregators such as Ola, Uber and Rapido were affected in the Mumbai metropolitan region on Wednesday as several cab drivers went on indefinite strike for their various demands including higher fares.