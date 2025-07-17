Convict shot in Patna hospital succumbs to injuries

11:23





"The police received information that a person was shot at by gunmen inside a private hospital in Patna at 7.30 am on Thursday. The incident took place when the deceased had come for treatment at the hospital. He was on parole," the SP said. The man was admitted to the ICU of the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, the officer said. -- PTI

Update: A man, who was a murder convict and out on parole, and shot by gunmen inside a private hospital in Bihar's Patna on Thursday, has succumbed to his injured. The deceased was identified as Chandan, a resident of Buxar district, and went to the hospital for treatment, a senior officer said. The man, convicted in a murder case, was a prisoner at Beur Jail and had gone to the hospital for treatment on parole," Patna (central) SP Diksha told PTI.