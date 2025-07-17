HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
At least 61 dead, several missing after massive fire at market in Iraq

Thu, 17 July 2025
15:21
image
A massive fire in a five-storey commercial complex in Kut city, eastern Iraq, has left at least 61 people dead and several others missing, according to the country's Interior Ministry, Al Jazeera reported. 

The fire broke out late Wednesday night in a building that had opened just a week ago. It housed a hypermarket, a restaurant, and other shops.

According to a statement issued by the Interior Ministry on Thursday, civil defence teams recovered 14 charred bodies and rescued at least 45 people. "We have compiled a list of 59 victims whose identities have been confirmed, but one body was so badly burned that it has been extremely difficult to identify," a local health official told Al Jazeera, quoting Reuters.

Wasit province Governor Mohammed al-Mayahi confirmed that the fire began inside both the hypermarket and a nearby restaurant. He said many families were inside the complex, dining and shopping, when the flames spread quickly. 

"A tragedy and a calamity have befallen us," Al-Mayahi said, adding that firefighters managed to rescue several people before putting out the fire. -- ANI

