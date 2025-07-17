At least 61 dead, several missing after massive fire at market in Iraq

15:21





The fire broke out late Wednesday night in a building that had opened just a week ago. It housed a hypermarket, a restaurant, and other shops.





According to a statement issued by the Interior Ministry on Thursday, civil defence teams recovered 14 charred bodies and rescued at least 45 people. "We have compiled a list of 59 victims whose identities have been confirmed, but one body was so badly burned that it has been extremely difficult to identify," a local health official told Al Jazeera, quoting Reuters.





Wasit province Governor Mohammed al-Mayahi confirmed that the fire began inside both the hypermarket and a nearby restaurant. He said many families were inside the complex, dining and shopping, when the flames spread quickly.





"A tragedy and a calamity have befallen us," Al-Mayahi said, adding that firefighters managed to rescue several people before putting out the fire. -- ANI

A massive fire in a five-storey commercial complex in Kut city, eastern Iraq, has left at least 61 people dead and several others missing, according to the country's Interior Ministry, Al Jazeera reported.