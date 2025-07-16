ISI, Jaish, LeT to use more of these in terror missions...

15:53





The reliance on the human network of OGWs has drastically been cut down as many of them have been arrested or have gone into hiding due to increasing pressure from the security forces, they said.





The shift from human networks to drone technology is a new frontier in asymmetric warfare, with Pakistan's ISI also intensifying its efforts to push terrorists across the Line of Control (LoC) with the help of drones, the officials said.





Some of the terrorists holed up in heights in the Kashmir region, as well as in Kishtwar and Rajouri, have been using these drones for maintaining surveillance over the approaching troops, they said while citing it as a reason for the little success in past counter-terror operations.





The drones, in some instances, are believed to be carrying dry ration for the holed-up terrorists in the higher reaches of the Jammu region, the officials said. The use of drones by terrorist groups to target vital installations in Jammu and Kashmir began on June 27, 2021, when two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) struck buildings at the Jammu airport, marking a significant escalation in the conflict.





ISI is leveraging drone technology for precise real-time situational assessments ahead of infiltration attempts.

The officials also said that under the new strategy, the ISI has been using drones for monitoring the presence of the army along the Line of Control or the International Border, identifying vulnerabilities and analysing terrain to assist terrorists in crossing the LoC while minimising the risk of detection.

There were credible inputs that in third week of May this year, ISI officials and top terrorists of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed outfits in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) had a meeting during which focus was laid on increasing recruitment and the "importance of drone surveillance along the LoC to monitor conditions prior to infiltration attempts, the officials said. -- PTI

