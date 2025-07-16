Gopal Khemka murder: SHO suspended for dereliction of duty

12:50





The order of suspension of Gandhi Maidan Police Station SHO Rajesh Kumar was issued by Central Range (Patna) Inspector General (IG) Jitendra Rana, an officer said.





"Gandhi Maidan PS SHO was suspended for dereliction of duty in connection with the murder of industrialist Gopal Khemka," Patna SSP Kartikeya K Sharma told PTI.







The incident had taken place near the gate of Khemka's house in the Gandhi Maidan locality as he was about to alight from his car. Later, the police arrested two persons, including the gunman, in connection with the incident. Khemka was reportedly associated with the BJP. There are other cases in which the SHO's investigation was found unsatisfactory, the SSP said. Khemka was shot dead outside his residence in Patna by a motorcycle-borne assailant at 11.40 pm on July 4, seven years after miscreants had gunned down his son in Hajipur.

