HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Gopal Khemka murder: SHO suspended for dereliction of duty

Wed, 16 July 2025
Share:
12:50
image
The Bihar Police on Wednesday suspended a station house officer (SHO) for dereliction of duty in connection with the murder of Patna-based industrialist Gopal Khemka. 

The order of suspension of Gandhi Maidan Police Station SHO Rajesh Kumar was issued by Central Range (Patna) Inspector General (IG) Jitendra Rana, an officer said. 

"Gandhi Maidan PS SHO was suspended for dereliction of duty in connection with the murder of industrialist Gopal Khemka," Patna SSP Kartikeya K Sharma told PTI. 

There are other cases in which the SHO's investigation was found unsatisfactory, the SSP said. Khemka was shot dead outside his residence in Patna by a motorcycle-borne assailant at 11.40 pm on July 4, seven years after miscreants had gunned down his son in Hajipur. 

The incident had taken place near the gate of Khemka's house in the Gandhi Maidan locality as he was about to alight from his car. Later, the police arrested two persons, including the gunman, in connection with the incident. Khemka was reportedly associated with the BJP.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maha Oppn stages 'banian-towel' protest against Sena MLA
LIVE! Maha Oppn stages 'banian-towel' protest against Sena MLA

'Might hit you very hard': NATO chief warns India, China
'Might hit you very hard': NATO chief warns India, China

Echoing United States President Donald Trump's stance on imposing economic sanctions against countries maintaining trade ties with Russia if Moscow doesn't put an end to the conflict in Ukraine, North Atlantic Treaty Organisaiton (NATO)...

Class 9 girl raped by boys from school at Ghaziabad flat
Class 9 girl raped by boys from school at Ghaziabad flat

A Class 9 student was allegedly raped inside her house in Ghaziabad by four boys -- three of them known to her from school, with the police launching an investigation into the matter, officials said on Wednesday.

'It's Not Possible That Some Warning Was Not There'
'It's Not Possible That Some Warning Was Not There'

'If anything happened out of the normal, there would be instantaneous ECAM, EICAS warnings, the master caution or master warnings going off.''It would be like a Christmas tree in the cockpit if things start going wrong.'

Panchayat Actor Aasif Khan Suffers Heart Attack
Panchayat Actor Aasif Khan Suffers Heart Attack

The 34-year-old actor took to Instagram and said he is recovering well.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD