JK CM Omar Abdullah and NC chief Farooq Abdullah along with party leaders offered prayers at the Naqshband Sahib graveyard in Srinagar to pay tributes to the 22 people killed by the Dogra army on July 13, 1931. The day is commemorated as 'Martyrs Day' in Jammu and Kashmir as a tribute to those killed by the Dogra army outside Srinagar's central jail in 1931.