DGCA orders aircraft fuel system checks by July 21

Mon, 14 July 2025
18:18
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a directive mandating all Indian-registered operators of certain Boeing and McDonnell Douglas aircraft to complete inspections related to engine fuel control systems by July 21, 2025.

The order follows a Special Airworthiness Information Bulletin (SAIB NM-18-33) issued by the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in December 2018, warning of potential risks due to disengagement of the fuel control switch locking feature on specific aircraft models.

Affected aircraft include various models of Boeing 717, 737, 747, 757, 767, 787, and the MD-11 and MD-90 series.

According to the DGCA, several domestic and international operators have already begun inspections in compliance with the 2018 bulletin.

The Indian regulator has now formally directed all concerned operators to finalise their inspections and submit corresponding plans and reports to their respective regional offices.

The move is aimed at ensuring continued airworthiness and the safety of flight operations.

The directive also stresses strict adherence to the deadline, citing requirements under India's Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR M), which incorporate guidelines for such airworthiness actions.  -- ANI

