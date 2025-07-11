HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
LIVE
Will PM be sent to margdarshak mandal this year, asks Cong

Fri, 11 July 2025
15:31
After RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat suggested stepping aside at the age of 75 to make way for new leadership, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge commented on Friday that the focus should not be on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's age, who turns 75 later this year, but rather on his contributions to the nation.

Priyank Kharge said that PM Modi himself said that 75 years should be the cut-off age for politicians, so since he's turning 75 in a couple of months, people were speculating whether he will be sent to the 'magdarshak mandal'.

"We are not targeting the Prime Minister nor are we interested in the age of the Prime Minister; we are interested in his work and contribution to the country, but he has earlier said that the 75 years should be cut-off age for politicians so since he's turning 75 in a couple of months, people were speculating whether he will be sent to the 'magdarshak mandal'. It is the opinion of the Prime Minister himself," Kharge said. 

Reacting to the speculation of a change of Karnataka Chief Minister, Kharge said, "When the Congress President, the CM, the DCM and the incharge of Karnataka are very clear that the talk of the change in leadership is not happening." 

The remarks followed comments reportedly made in Nagpur at an event in which the RSS chief said that turning 75 means one should stop and make way for others. -- ANI

