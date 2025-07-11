Will PM be sent to margdarshak mandal this year, asks Cong

15:31





Priyank Kharge said that PM Modi himself said that 75 years should be the cut-off age for politicians, so since he's turning 75 in a couple of months, people were speculating whether he will be sent to the 'magdarshak mandal'.





"We are not targeting the Prime Minister nor are we interested in the age of the Prime Minister; we are interested in his work and contribution to the country, but he has earlier said that the 75 years should be cut-off age for politicians so since he's turning 75 in a couple of months, people were speculating whether he will be sent to the 'magdarshak mandal'. It is the opinion of the Prime Minister himself," Kharge said.





Reacting to the speculation of a change of Karnataka Chief Minister, Kharge said, "When the Congress President, the CM, the DCM and the incharge of Karnataka are very clear that the talk of the change in leadership is not happening."





The remarks followed comments reportedly made in Nagpur at an event in which the RSS chief said that turning 75 means one should stop and make way for others. -- ANI

