Running 100 additional flights: SpiceJet

Fri, 05 December 2025
20:22
SpiceJet Chairman & Managing Director Ajay Singh underlined that SpiceJet has been extending help by running 100 additional flights over the next few days amid the ongoing issue of IndiGo flight delays and cancellations nationwide.

He stated that the incident is extremely unfortunate and has caused severe inconvenience to the passengers.

"What happened is extremely unfortunate, and it has caused a huge amount of inconvenience to passengers...I am sure the government is working really hard to make sure the problem is resolved at the earliest...I am sure IndiGo is doing its best... We (SpiceJet) are attempting to help by running 100 additional flights over the next few days. It is important to find out what happened and why. We welcome the government's decision to constitute a committee..." he said.

While speaking to ANI, he emphasised identifying the root cause of the flight delays and cancellations to ensure such incidents don't occur in future.

"It is important to find out what happened and why it happened so that we have lessons for the future and ideas so that these kinds of incidents don't happen again..." he added.  -- ANI

LIVE! Running 100 additional flights: SpiceJet

