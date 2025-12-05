HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Punctuality of Indian Railways better than many European nations: Vaishnaw

Fri, 05 December 2025
Share:
20:24
image
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday told the Rajya Sabha that the overall punctuality of Indian Railways has significantly increased to 80 per cent which was better than several European countries.

Replying to supplementaries during Question Hour, the minister said several railway divisions have already crossed the 90 per cent punctuality mark, highlighting the impact of strengthened maintenance practices and systematic operational upgrades implemented in recent years.

"The overall punctuality of Railways has touched 80 per cent, which is a significant achievement. In 70 railway divisions, the punctuality is more than 90 per cent. The Indian Railways is better in punctuality than several European countries," he told the House.

Replying to another supplementary, the minister also informed the house that 82 train services are being run from Ballia station which has historical cultural links.

Vaishnaw also said that in Uttar Pradesh, the prime minister has raised the Budget for railway projects, which is a historic step.

Prior to 2014, a mere Rs 100 crore budget was earmarked, which today has gone up by several times, Vaishnaw said.

To another query on railway under and over bridges, the minister said efforts have been made on the railways under-bridges and over-bridges as safety is an important factor.

"Over 100 designs have been developed especially for over-bridges to ensure speedy approvals for development," he said.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Running 100 additional flights: SpiceJet
LIVE! Running 100 additional flights: SpiceJet

IndiGo operations to normalise in 3 days: Govt
IndiGo operations to normalise in 3 days: Govt

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Friday said various operational measures, including keeping new flight duty norms in abeyance, will help address the IndiGo flight disruptions, and complete restoration of services is expected...

Congress fumes as Tharoor alone gets Putin dinner invite
Congress fumes as Tharoor alone gets Putin dinner invite

The Congress party has criticized the government for not inviting Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to the banquet for Russian President Vladimir Putin, while also questioning Shashi Tharoor's decision to...

DGCA forms panel to probe IndiGo flight disruptions
DGCA forms panel to probe IndiGo flight disruptions

Aviation watchdog DGCA has set up a four-member committee to carry out a comprehensive review and assessment of the circumstances that led to the massive flight disruptions.

Pilots' body slams DGCA's 'dangerous' breather to IndiGo
Pilots' body slams DGCA's 'dangerous' breather to IndiGo

Pilots' body Airlines' Pilots Association (ALPA) India on Friday took 'strong' objection to safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)'s 'selective and unsafe' relief to domestic carrier IndiGo, amid widescale...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO