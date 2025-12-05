Punctuality of Indian Railways better than many European nations: Vaishnaw

20:24





Replying to supplementaries during Question Hour, the minister said several railway divisions have already crossed the 90 per cent punctuality mark, highlighting the impact of strengthened maintenance practices and systematic operational upgrades implemented in recent years.





"The overall punctuality of Railways has touched 80 per cent, which is a significant achievement. In 70 railway divisions, the punctuality is more than 90 per cent. The Indian Railways is better in punctuality than several European countries," he told the House.





Replying to another supplementary, the minister also informed the house that 82 train services are being run from Ballia station which has historical cultural links.





Vaishnaw also said that in Uttar Pradesh, the prime minister has raised the Budget for railway projects, which is a historic step.





Prior to 2014, a mere Rs 100 crore budget was earmarked, which today has gone up by several times, Vaishnaw said.





To another query on railway under and over bridges, the minister said efforts have been made on the railways under-bridges and over-bridges as safety is an important factor.





"Over 100 designs have been developed especially for over-bridges to ensure speedy approvals for development," he said. -- PTI

