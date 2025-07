14:19





Besides Sheikh Hasina, the country's former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and ex-IGP Chowdhury Mamun are also named as co-accused.

Bangladesh's deposed premier Sheikh Hasina formally indicted in crimes against humanity case, local media reports. Bangladeshi prosecutors at the International Crimes Tribunal have formally charged former prime minister Sheikh Hasina of crimes against humanity during the mass uprising in the country last year.