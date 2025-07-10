HC stays release of 'Udaipur Files' film amid ban plea

20:45





A division bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Anish Dayal directed the petitioners to approach the Centre within two days with their grievance.





The petitioners, accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case, moved court contending that the film's release would jeopardise their chances of a fair trial.





The bench said that "admittedly, petitioners have not taken recourse to available remedy with the central government."





"Since we are relegating petitioner to invoke revisional remedy, we provide that till the application for grant of interim relief is decided by the government there shall be stay on release of the film," the bench said.





Udaipur-based tailor Kanhaiya Lal was murdered in June 2022 allegedly by Mohammad Riyaz and Mohammad Ghous. -- PTI

