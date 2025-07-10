HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

HC stays release of 'Udaipur Files' film amid ban plea

Thu, 10 July 2025
Share:
20:45
image
The Delhi high court on Thursday stayed the release of Udaipur Files movie, which is based on tailor Kanhaiya Lal murder case, and scheduled to hit the screen on July 11, till the Centre decided the pleas seeking a permanent ban on the film. 

A division bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Anish Dayal directed the petitioners to approach the Centre within two days with their grievance.

The petitioners, accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case, moved court contending that the film's release would jeopardise their chances of a fair trial.

The bench said that "admittedly, petitioners have not taken recourse to available remedy with the central government."

"Since we are relegating petitioner to invoke revisional remedy, we provide that till the application for grant of interim relief is decided by the government there shall be stay on release of the film," the bench said.

Udaipur-based tailor Kanhaiya Lal was murdered in June 2022 allegedly by Mohammad Riyaz and Mohammad Ghous. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

3rd Test Updates: England in trouble
3rd Test Updates: England in trouble

LIVE! HC stays release of 'Udaipur Files' film amid ban plea
LIVE! HC stays release of 'Udaipur Files' film amid ban plea

Guj bridge collapse: 4 engineers suspended; audit ordered
Guj bridge collapse: 4 engineers suspended; audit ordered

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel suspended four engineers of the state's roads and buildings department in connection with the bridge collapse on Mahisagar river in Vadadora district that resulted in 16 deaths.

Bihar voter list review a constitutional mandate, says SC
Bihar voter list review a constitutional mandate, says SC

A bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi, however, questioned the timing of the exercise, besides offering its prima facie view that Aadhaar card, voter ID card and ration cards could be considered during the SIR in Bihar.

IAF pilot's family mourns a month after son's birth
IAF pilot's family mourns a month after son's birth

Squadron Leader Lokendra Singh Sindhu, an Indian Air Force pilot killed in a Jaguar fighter jet crash, had recently become a father. His family in Haryana was in celebration mode before the tragedy. He leaves behind his wife and a...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD