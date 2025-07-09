Himachal monsoon death toll reaches 85

18:19

According to the State Disaster Management Authority's latest cumulative report, since June 20 2025, when monsoon officially set in the state has witnessed widespread damage to life, property, livestock and infrastructure. The highlighted that the total monetary damage to public and private property has exceeded Rs.718 crore. A total of 129 people have been injured, 340 homes fully destroyed and 10,255 animals and poultry lost across the state, mentioned the report. -- PTI

The death toll from the ongoing monsoon fury in Himachal Pradesh has risen to 85, with 54 people losing their lives due to rain-triggered disasters like landslides, cloudbursts, flash floods, and drowning incidents, while 31 people have died in road accidents said State Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday.