Himachal monsoon death toll reaches 85

Wed, 09 July 2025
18:19
Monsoon coverage in the country so far
The death toll from the ongoing monsoon fury in Himachal Pradesh has risen to 85, with 54 people losing their lives due to rain-triggered disasters like landslides, cloudbursts, flash floods, and drowning incidents, while 31 people have died in road accidents said State Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday. 

According to the State Disaster Management Authority's latest cumulative report, since June 20 2025, when monsoon officially set in the state has witnessed widespread damage to life, property, livestock and infrastructure. The highlighted that the total monetary damage to public and private property has exceeded Rs.718 crore. A total of 129 people have been injured, 340 homes fully destroyed and 10,255 animals and poultry lost across the state, mentioned the report. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

2 IAF pilots killed in Jaguar trainer aircraft crash in Raj
Two Indian Air Force pilots were killed when a Jaguar trainer aircraft crashed near Churu, Rajasthan. A court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident.

LIVE! Oops! Bihar shown as Bengal in Niti Aayog map, Mamata fumes
India-origin Sabih Khan appointed new COO of Apple
Apple Inc has named India-origin Sabih Khan as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), marking a key move in its long-planned leadership transition.Khan, 58, who has been with Apple for 30 years and is currently the senior vice president...

Drunk driver rams car into Kanwariyas in UP, 3 hurt
A drunk driver in Ghaziabad rammed his car into a group of Kanwariyas, injuring three. Enraged pilgrims damaged the vehicle and assaulted the driver before police intervened.

Shubhanshu Shukla grows moong, methi in Space
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla conducts experiments on the International Space Station, focusing on seed germination, microalgae deployment, and stem cell research in microgravity.

