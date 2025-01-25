RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

J&K's first Vande Bharat train completes trial run

January 25, 2025  15:32
image
Years of hard work and dedication, and some engineering marvels later, the dream of Kashmir to be connected by rail finally came to fruition after a specially-designed Vande Bharat Express train arrived in the city on Saturday, completing its trial run.

The train, on its maiden trial run, arrived at Srinagar station in the Nowgam area on the city's outskirts from Katra in Jammu.

It reached Jammu on Friday.

Slogans and praises for the Indian Railways greeted the orange-and-grey-coloured Vande Bharat train as it reached the station at 11:30 am.

A large number of people and rail officials waited since morning, many of them carrying garlands, to welcome those aboard the train.

After a brief half at the station, the train moved to Budgam station to complete its trial run.

Northern Railway's Chief Area Manager (Srinagar) Saqib Yousuf said the trial run's completion marked a historic moment.

"This is a historic step. It reflects the vision of our prime minister to connect Kashmir with the rest of the country," he said.

Yousuf said the trial was also to ascertain the time the train would take on various sections.

The successful completion of the trial run is a result of the fast-paced hard work over the past 10 years that was put in to complete the line, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to flag off the train from Katra, as the commissioner of railway safety has given the green signal for running the service on the Katra-Baramulla section.

The date for the flag-off ceremony is yet to be announced.

The Railways completed 272 kilometres of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project last month. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! J&K's first Vande Bharat train completes trial run
LIVE! J&K's first Vande Bharat train completes trial run

'Ravan Bhakt', 'Ghoshna Mantri': Slangs heat up Delhi poll
'Ravan Bhakt', 'Ghoshna Mantri': Slangs heat up Delhi poll

The upcoming Delhi Assembly elections have turned into a fierce battleground of slogans, one-liners, and AI-generated memes between the three main contenders: AAP, BJP, and Congress. From the AAP branding the BJP as the "Bharatiya...

Ranji Trophy: J&K stun champions Mumbai
Ranji Trophy: J&K stun champions Mumbai

Jammu and Kashmir caused a major upset in the Ranji Trophy as they shocked defending champions Mumbai by five wickets on Saturday.

26/11: US SC clears Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India
26/11: US SC clears Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India

This was Rana's last legal chance not to be extradited to India. Earlier, he lost a legal battle in several federal courts, including the US Court of Appeals for the North Circuit in San Francisco.

'My Daughter Was Killed Elsewhere'
'My Daughter Was Killed Elsewhere'

'A murder has occurred in the room, but there were no signs of struggle.''RG Kar says the body was discovered at 9:30 am. But the media was informed at 8:30 am.''We realised that crucial evidence was being destroyed.' 'She had several...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances