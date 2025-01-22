RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Why Vicky Kaushal stood up at 'Chhava' trailer launch

January 22, 2025  19:06
image
The trailer launch of Chhava, starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, on Wednesday evening at Plaza cinema in Dadar, Mumbai, had its moments of drama, with cameramen from the media threatening to pack up and go home as their view of the stars on stage was being blocked by, well, mobile phone wielding attendees hogging the space in the front. 

Peace was restored with Kaushal and director Laxman Utekar standing up on the stage to answer queries from emcee Sohail. 

Kaushal was given a Maharashtrian style welcome complete with tutari, dhol, tasha, and dancers performing the lezim. You can see the welcome, here.

Rashmika, who injured her leg in the gym recently, was seen limping as she entered the venue, and remained seated while answering questions. 

-- Prasanna Zore/Rediff.com. Videos: Tushar Gavankar
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

1st T20I: India opt to bowl, Shami's comeback delayed
1st T20I: India opt to bowl, Shami's comeback delayed

LIVE! CBI moves court for death sentence for Sanjay Roy
LIVE! CBI moves court for death sentence for Sanjay Roy

10 run over by train in Jalgaon after fire rumour
10 run over by train in Jalgaon after fire rumour

At least 10 train passengers were killed after stepping down due to a rumour of fire and being run over by another train passing on the adjacent tracks in North Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Wednesday evening, officials said.

Supporting BJP, clarifies JD-U; sacks Manipur chief
Supporting BJP, clarifies JD-U; sacks Manipur chief

The Janata Dal-United state unit in Manipur has withdrawn support to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Biren Singh government and the party has informed its decision to governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

Saif thanks auto driver who took him to hospital
Saif thanks auto driver who took him to hospital

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has met auto-rickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana, who rushed him to hospital after he was injured in the knife attack at his home in Mumbai last week, and thanked him for the help.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances