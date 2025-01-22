Why Vicky Kaushal stood up at 'Chhava' trailer launch





Peace was restored with Kaushal and director Laxman Utekar standing up on the stage to answer queries from emcee Sohail.





tutari, dhol, tasha, and dancers performing the lezim. You can see the welcome, Kaushal was given a Maharashtrian style welcome complete with, and dancers performing the. You can see the welcome, here





Rashmika, who injured her leg in the gym recently, was seen limping as she entered the venue, and remained seated while answering questions.





-- Prasanna Zore/Rediff.com. Videos: Tushar Gavankar

The trailer launch of, starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, on Wednesday evening at Plaza cinema in Dadar, Mumbai, had its moments of drama, with cameramen from the media threatening to pack up and go home as their view of the stars on stage was being blocked by, well, mobile phone wielding attendees hogging the space in the front.