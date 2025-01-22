Unnao rape case: Delhi HC grants interim bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar





A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar said Sengar, who is serving life term in the case, would be released on January 23 to undergo a cataract surgery at AIIMS on the following day.





The bench directed the accused to surrender not later than January 27 once he was discharged from the hospital.





It also clarified if the surgery did not take place on January 24, Sengar should surrender the same evening.





"We suspend the sentence of the appellant. On being discharged, he shall surrender back to jail superintendent, latest by January 27, 12 noon," the court said. Sengar is also in custody in the case related to the custodial death of the survivor's father.





His plea seeking suspension of the ten year jail sentence in that case is pending before another bench.





He was granted a two-week interim bail in December 2024 on account of his health, which was subsequently extended by another month.





The high court however refused to extend the same on January 20, the day he was directed to surrender, after noting the application for extension was not supplied to the survivor. -- PTI

The Delhi high court on Wednesday granted interim bail to expelled Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar on medical grounds in the 2017 Unnao rape case.