RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Trump says he is considering 10 pc tariff on China from...

January 22, 2025  09:06
image
United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his team is discussing imposing a 10 per cent tariff on China starting February 1 based on the fact that the latter is sending fentanyl to Mexico and Canada.

"We're talking about a tariff of 10 per cent on China based on the fact that they're sending fentanyl to Mexico and Canada," Trump told reporters at a joint news conference at the White House along with Oracle CTO Larry Ellison, Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son, and Open AI CEO Sam Altman.
In response to a question, Trump said he is looking at February 1 as the date for the tariffs.

"For Mexico and China, we're talking about approximately 25 per cent (tariff)," the president said.  

Responding to another query, Trump said he did not "talk too much about tariffs" when he spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping last week.
When asked if he has asked Xi Jinping to intervene to stop the war in Ukraine, Trump said China has not done very much on that.

"He's got a lot of power. I said you ought to get it settled. I had that talk with President Xi the other day too. I said we don't want that crap in our country. We've got to stop it. I would have stopped it. I had to deal with him where he was going to give the maximum penalty, which in China is death penalty, for drug dealing and he was all set," Trump said.

"He was going to give the maximum penalty to fentanyl dealers if they send (the staff) to the United States. And of course, Biden didn't pick that up. I had that deal all done. It was all wrapped up," he added.

"We were going to get it done and then the election went -- let's put it nicely. It didn't go the proper way. I'm trying to be nice about it. It (election) was rigged and we had an incompetent president elected who never followed up on that deal," Trump said.

He added that if there was death penalty, "they wouldn't be sending fentanyl to Mexico, Canada and other places". -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 10 dead, 15 injured in truck accident in Karnataka
LIVE! 10 dead, 15 injured in truck accident in Karnataka

How did Saif Ali Khan's attacker enter building?
How did Saif Ali Khan's attacker enter building?

The Bangladeshi national arrested for attacking Saif Ali Khan gained entry into the actor's building by scaling its compound wall and went inside the main entrance after finding the security guards asleep, police said. The Mumbai police...

Trump calls Putin 'smart', but warns him of...
Trump calls Putin 'smart', but warns him of...

Former US President Donald Trump said he is ready to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin anytime, but warned of potential sanctions if Russia doesn't engage in negotiations on Ukraine. Trump criticized current President Joe Biden's...

'Trump Will Unite America Provided...'
'Trump Will Unite America Provided...'

'...he keeps his campaign promises, does what he said he will do which led to his huge victory.'

Pakistan Army Chief Shuffles Generals
Pakistan Army Chief Shuffles Generals

These transfers can be seen as part of a continuing process on General Asim Munir's part to keep his senior generals happy, notes Rana Banerji, who headed the Pakistan desk at RA&W.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances