Take photos: PM asks BJP workers to expose AAP

January 22, 2025  16:00
A cave-in in New Delhi
Addressing BJP booth-level workers during the 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assigned them with a task to expose AAP by taking pictures of broken drains, garbage heaps and lacking basic amenities and to share them with location.

"The BJP booth worker has a big responsibility to expose them (AAP people). You should take pictures of every street of your booth, make videos where dirty water is flowing, drains are broken, there are heaps of garbage and share those pictures with people along with the location," said the PM.

"We have to remember that the biggest goal is to form a BJP government. We have to free Delhi from the troubles and problems that AAP-Da has put it in. Only when this happens, the resolution to make Delhi the developed capital of developed India will be fulfilled, "PM added while addressing the workers.

"I am sure that the strength of this organization in Delhi, with three to four generations of workers at every booth, will give BJP a massive victory in the assembly elections this time too. I am sure that due to the hard work you are doing at your booths, you are going to achieve a huge victory," said PM.

Further hitting out at AAP and Congress, the PM said that both the parties had betrayed the people of Delhi during their respective tenures.

"The people of Delhi are now fed up with AAP's AAP and their lies and deceit. First, the Congress and then AAP's AAP have betrayed the people of Delhi a lot," said the PM. -- ANI
