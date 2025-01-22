Sensex jumps 567 points

Benchmark Sensex rebounded nearly 567 points on Wednesday following value buying in IT and banking shares and firm global trends.



The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 566.63 points or 0.75 per cent to close at 76,404.99, driven by gains in Infosys, TCS and HDFC Bank.



During the day, the benchmark surged 624.77 points or 0.82 per cent to hit an intraday high of 76,463.13.