RG Kar case: SC defers suo motu hearing to Jan 29

January 22, 2025  17:06
image
The Supreme Court on Wednesday cited paucity of time and deferred to January 29 the hearing on the suo-motu case over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. On January 20, a Kolkata trial court awarded convict Sanjay Roy "life term imprisonment till death" in the case. 

The suo-motu (on its own) plea was set to be heard by the top court for the first time after the sentencing in the doctor's rape and murder which took place on August 9 last year. The heinous crime triggered nationwide outrage and prolonged protests in West Bengal. 

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan on Wednesday said there was paucity of time, and moreover, three fresh applications were filed in the case. 

"We will take it up at 2 pm on next Wednesday," the CJI said. Senior advocate Karuna Nandy, representing the Association of Junior and Senior Doctors, mentioned the plea for hearing. On December 10 last year, the top court took note of the CBI's latest status report and expressed confidence that the trial in the case was likely to conclude within in a month. 

The CBI had informed about the day-to-day -- Monday to Thursday -- trial at a special CBI Court in Sealdah. The bench had also directed the parties to share their recommendations and suggestions on preventing gender-based violence and developing safety protocols for doctors and medical staff at hospitals across the nation with the court-appointed national task force (NTF) -- PTI
