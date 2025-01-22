RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Punjab sarpanch to be special guest at R-Day parade

January 22, 2025  19:31
A woman sarpanch from a village in Punjab's Moga district has been invited to attend the Republic Day celebrations in the national capital on January 26 as a special guest for her exemplary work in managing the village's water supply scheme, officials said on Wednesday.

Narinder Kaur, sarpanch of Chuggawan village, has ensured clean water supply to villagers by successfully implementing the water supply scheme, they said.

Chuggawan village has 497 households, with a population of around 2,700 and three Anganwadi centers and two government schools.

As the sarpanch, she has worked tirelessly to ensure that residents face no issues regarding water supply, officials added.

She also took the initiative to beautify village waterworks by constructing a park, which has become a recreational spot for residents, they said. 

"Nameplates with household heads' names and water connection numbers have been installed in front of every house. Monthly committee meetings are held to ensure the scheme's smooth operation," they added.

Moga Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal lauded Kaur's efforts and encouraged others to follow her example.

He said the district administration will continue to recognize and honour individuals and organisations that make significant contributions to the community.

Sarangal said, "Narinder Kaur's dedication and leadership made a significant impact on the lives of Chuggawan village residents. Her efforts to provide clean drinking water and improve the village's infrastructure are truly commendable." 

Kaur expressed her gratitude to Sarangal and the water supply department for recognizing her work. She said she was honoured to represent her village at the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi.   -- PTI
