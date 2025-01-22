Nitish Kumar withdraws support...





This development will not unseat the government, but Nitish has sent a message to the BJP which it allies with at the Centre and in Bihar.





The development also comes months after the Conrad Sangma-led National People's Party, which is in power in Meghalaya, withdrew support to the Biren Singh government.

Breaking news: The Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) has withdrawn support from the N Biren Singh-led BJP government in Manipur and its lone MLA will sit in the Opposition benches.