HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Markets slump 1% on IT rout, Trump tariffs

Tue, 24 February 2026
Share:
10:33
image
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slumped nearly 1 per cent in early trade on Tuesday, dragged down by a sharp selloff in IT stocks amid rising fears of AI-led disruption.

Besides, rising crude oil prices and renewed concerns over global trade after US President Donald Trump's latest tariff remarks also weighed on investors' sentiment, traders said. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 813.13 points, or 0.97 per cent, to 82,481.53 in early deals. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 230.15 points, or 0.89 per cent to 25,482.85. 

Eternal dropped the most from the Sensex pack, declining 3.82 per cent, followed by HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Trent, Adani Ports, ITC, and Titan. On the other hand, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, PowerGrid, Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Tata Steel were among the gainers. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Markets slump 1% on IT rout, Trump tariffs
LIVE! Markets slump 1% on IT rout, Trump tariffs

Youth Cong chief arrested over shirtless protest at AI summit
Youth Cong chief arrested over shirtless protest at AI summit

Indian Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib was arrested after a disruptive shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, leading to further investigation into potential conspiracy and funding.

Air ambulance from Ranchi to Delhi crashes, 7 on board killed
Air ambulance from Ranchi to Delhi crashes, 7 on board killed

The crash took place shortly after the aircraft operated by Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd took off from Ranchi airport at 7.11 pm.

Son, 21, kills father; chops body parts; hides torso in drum
Son, 21, kills father; chops body parts; hides torso in drum

In a shocking crime in Lucknow, a 21-year-old man allegedly murdered his father and dismembered the body in an attempt to conceal the homicide, prompting a police investigation.

Marriage refusal after sex citing kundli mismatch crime: HC
Marriage refusal after sex citing kundli mismatch crime: HC

The Delhi High Court has ruled that refusing marriage based on a 'kundali' mismatch after establishing a physical relationship can attract legal consequences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, specifically Section 69, addressing sexual...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO