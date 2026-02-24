IYC chief given 4-day police custody over AI Summit protests

12:55





According to officials, Chib is accused of being the main conspirator and mastermind behind the incident of unlawful assembly on Friday, February 20, 2026, at the venue and was reportedly involved in raising anti-national slogans and attempting to incite a riot-like situation.





Police alleged that Chib, in conspiracy with co-accused Shree Krishna Hari, Kundan Yadav, Narsimha Yadav, and Ajay Kumar Yadav, obstructed and assaulted police officials on duty and during interrogation, he allegedly did not cooperate and failed to disclose the names of other co-accused who had fled the scene or the source of the T-shirts used by the protestors.





The police stated that the investigation into the case is ongoing, and Chib's custody has been sought for further questioning and proper investigation.





Earlier today, Chib was arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into the protest. Chib was arrested under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including section 196 for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, or language, which is a non-bailable offence. -- ANI

A Delhi Court on Tuesday granted four days' police custody of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) President Uday Bhanu Chib in connection with the protest case at Bharat Mandapam during the India AI Impact Summit 2026.