Nick Reiner pleads not guilty in brutal murders of parents Rob and Michele Reiner

12:51

Nick Reiner. Pic: Chris Torres/Pool via Reuters





According to Variety, Reiner appeared at the Los Angeles Superior Court dressed in a brown jumpsuit, with a shaven head, and spoke only to agree to a future court date of April 29. He faces two counts of murder with an enhancement that could result in either the death penalty or life imprisonment without the possibility of parole if convicted. The 32-year-old is being represented by Kimberly Greene, a deputy public defender who took over the case after Reiner's initial attorney, Alan Jackson, withdrew last month. There was no mention of Reiner's mental state during the brief court appearance, as per Variety. District Attorney Nathan Hochman, speaking outside the courthouse, said his office has not yet decided whether to seek the death penalty. Hochman, who recently ended a moratorium on pursuing executions, noted that veteran prosecutors with experience in capital cases would assist in making that determination. He also indicated that a preliminary hearing could be delayed due to the extensive volume of evidence involved, as per Variety. Judge Sam Ohta has been assigned to preside over the case. Reiner is currently held without bail at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in downtown Los Angeles. He was arrested around 9:15 pm on December 14, just hours after his sister discovered the bodies of their parents- American filmmaker Robert Reiner and Michele Reiner. Hochman described Rob Reiner as "one of the greatest filmmakers of his generation" and called the deaths of both parents "shocking and tragic," emphasising the commitment to pursue justice for the victims, as per Variety. Nick Reiner has publicly shared his history of drug addiction. In interviews, he disclosed attending 18 rehabilitation programs between the ages of 15 and 19. In a discussion on Anna David's recovery podcast, he recounted an incident in which he threw a rock through a window to demonstrate his need for medication, saying, "I was insane... I might as well demonstrate what crazy is," as quoted by Variety.

Nick Reiner entered a plea of not guilty on Monday, February 23, in the murder case of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, who were found stabbed to death in their Brentwood home on December 14, 2025.