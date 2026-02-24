HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Nick Reiner pleads not guilty in brutal murders of parents Rob and Michele Reiner

Tue, 24 February 2026
Share:
12:51
Nick Reiner. Pic: Chris Torres/Pool via Reuters
Nick Reiner. Pic: Chris Torres/Pool via Reuters
Nick Reiner entered a plea of not guilty on Monday, February 23, in the murder case of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, who were found stabbed to death in their Brentwood home on December 14, 2025.

According to Variety, Reiner appeared at the Los Angeles Superior Court dressed in a brown jumpsuit, with a shaven head, and spoke only to agree to a future court date of April 29. He faces two counts of murder with an enhancement that could result in either the death penalty or life imprisonment without the possibility of parole if convicted. The 32-year-old is being represented by Kimberly Greene, a deputy public defender who took over the case after Reiner's initial attorney, Alan Jackson, withdrew last month. There was no mention of Reiner's mental state during the brief court appearance, as per Variety. District Attorney Nathan Hochman, speaking outside the courthouse, said his office has not yet decided whether to seek the death penalty. Hochman, who recently ended a moratorium on pursuing executions, noted that veteran prosecutors with experience in capital cases would assist in making that determination. He also indicated that a preliminary hearing could be delayed due to the extensive volume of evidence involved, as per Variety. Judge Sam Ohta has been assigned to preside over the case. Reiner is currently held without bail at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in downtown Los Angeles. He was arrested around 9:15 pm on December 14, just hours after his sister discovered the bodies of their parents- American filmmaker Robert Reiner and Michele Reiner. Hochman described Rob Reiner as "one of the greatest filmmakers of his generation" and called the deaths of both parents "shocking and tragic," emphasising the commitment to pursue justice for the victims, as per Variety. Nick Reiner has publicly shared his history of drug addiction. In interviews, he disclosed attending 18 rehabilitation programs between the ages of 15 and 19. In a discussion on Anna David's recovery podcast, he recounted an incident in which he threw a rock through a window to demonstrate his need for medication, saying, "I was insane... I might as well demonstrate what crazy is," as quoted by Variety.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Did plane carrying 7 pax crash due to bad weather?
LIVE! Did plane carrying 7 pax crash due to bad weather?

Pawan Hans helicopter with 7 onboard crashes into Andaman sea
Pawan Hans helicopter with 7 onboard crashes into Andaman sea

A Pawan Hans helicopter with seven people on board crashed into the sea near Mayabunder in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. All passengers and crew members were rescued and admitted to a hospital. A technical snag is suspected to be the...

5 children among six killed in Meerut house fire
5 children among six killed in Meerut house fire

A devastating fire in Meerut, India, has claimed the lives of six people, including five children. Authorities suspect an electrical short circuit as the cause and are investigating the incident.

Canada acts against Tahawwur Rana before Carney's India visit
Canada acts against Tahawwur Rana before Carney's India visit

The Canadian government is seeking to revoke the citizenship of Tahawwur Rana Hussain, a Pakistan-born businessman accused of involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, due to misrepresentation on his citizenship application.

Youth Cong chief arrested over shirtless protest at AI summit
Youth Cong chief arrested over shirtless protest at AI summit

Indian Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib was arrested after a disruptive shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, leading to further investigation into potential conspiracy and funding.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO