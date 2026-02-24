Engine failure triggers full emergency post take-off for SpiceJet flight

11:11





"SpiceJet 121 Delhi-Leh experienced a problem shortly after departure from Delhi, and returned to Delhi Airport instead of continuing to Leh. Approximately 150 passengers boarded the flight. The cause of the emergency landing is the failure of engine number 2," according to the sources. -- ANI

A full emergency was declared at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport early Tuesday morning after a Leh-bound SpiceJet flight reported a mid-air engine failure. Flight SG-121, which was carrying approximately 150 passengers, initiated an immediate air return to the national capital just minutes after departure following a malfunction in its number two engine.