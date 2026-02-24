HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

They can't silence him: Father of arrested IYC chief

Tue, 24 February 2026
Share:
14:14
Uday Bhanu Chib
Uday Bhanu Chib
The father of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) Chief Uday Bhanu Chib, Hari Singh Chib, strongly condemned his son's arrest on Tuesday, calling it "the murder of democracy." 

The arrest came in connection with a protest at Bharat Mandapam during the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Speaking to ANI, Hari Singh Chib said, "This is the murder of democracy. They have the right, every person has the right, to express their views...Our farmers, industries, textile sector, youth will suffer due to the India-US trade deal. I don't think Uday has done anything wrong in this. I am very proud of my son. He's fighting for the youth, for the farmers. I pray to God, give him courage, for the youth of our country, for him to continue his fight. There's a conspiracy to frame him. But I'm sure they can't silence Uday Bhanu."   

Earlier today, a Delhi Court granted four days' police custody of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) President Uday Bhanu Chib in connection with the protest case.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! They can't silence him: Father of arrested IYC chief
LIVE! They can't silence him: Father of arrested IYC chief

Pawan Hans helicopter with 7 onboard crashes into Andaman sea
Pawan Hans helicopter with 7 onboard crashes into Andaman sea

A Pawan Hans helicopter with seven people on board crashed into the sea near Mayabunder in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. All passengers and crew members were rescued and admitted to a hospital. A technical snag is suspected to be the...

Did bad weather cause air ambulance crash in Jharkhand?
Did bad weather cause air ambulance crash in Jharkhand?

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fatal air ambulance crash in Jharkhand that claimed seven lives, with authorities examining weather conditions and potential technical issues.

5 children among six killed in Meerut house fire
5 children among six killed in Meerut house fire

A devastating fire in Meerut, India, has claimed the lives of six people, including five children. Authorities suspect an electrical short circuit as the cause and are investigating the incident.

Canada acts against Tahawwur Rana before Carney's India visit
Canada acts against Tahawwur Rana before Carney's India visit

The Canadian government is seeking to revoke the citizenship of Tahawwur Rana Hussain, a Pakistan-born businessman accused of involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, due to misrepresentation on his citizenship application.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO