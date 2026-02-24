They can't silence him: Father of arrested IYC chief

14:14

Uday Bhanu Chib





The arrest came in connection with a protest at Bharat Mandapam during the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Speaking to ANI, Hari Singh Chib said, "This is the murder of democracy. They have the right, every person has the right, to express their views...Our farmers, industries, textile sector, youth will suffer due to the India-US trade deal. I don't think Uday has done anything wrong in this. I am very proud of my son. He's fighting for the youth, for the farmers. I pray to God, give him courage, for the youth of our country, for him to continue his fight. There's a conspiracy to frame him. But I'm sure they can't silence Uday Bhanu."





Earlier today, a Delhi Court granted four days' police custody of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) President Uday Bhanu Chib in connection with the protest case.

The father of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) Chief Uday Bhanu Chib, Hari Singh Chib, strongly condemned his son's arrest on Tuesday, calling it "the murder of democracy."