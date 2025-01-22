RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Kolkata's under-construction apartment tilts

January 22, 2025  22:22
Representational image
Representational image
An under-construction multi-storey apartment tilted on its left side in Kolkata on Wednesday, days after another highrise collapsed during structural work to lift its foundation.

In the latest incident, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) halted construction of the five-storey building on Christopher Road in Tangra after it was found leaning dangerously towards an adjacent high-rise. 

A KMC official confirmed that exterior work had been completed, but interior work was still ongoing. The building's entry has been sealed, and KMC engineers will conduct structural tests. 

KMC councillor Sandipan Saha said, "Residents of the nearby building have been asked to vacate their floors. KMC engineers will take necessary steps to prevent any further accidents like the Jadavpur collapse last week or the Garden Reach building collapse last year." 

He assured that the KMC building department is taking all precautions to protect lives and property in Tangra. 

Last week, a five-story apartment in Jadavpur collapsed during foundation work after the 11-year-old building began leaning. The builder has been arrested, and demolition work has started.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

1st T20I PIX: India make quick work of England
1st T20I PIX: India make quick work of England

IMAGES from the 1st T20I played between India and England at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

LIVE! Carbide waste: Concern over black water in MP town
LIVE! Carbide waste: Concern over black water in MP town

India set to take back 18,000 illegal migrants from US
India set to take back 18,000 illegal migrants from US

During his inauguration on Monday, President Trump declared a national emergency at the US southern border.

Train crushes 12 as fire rumour scrambles passengers
Train crushes 12 as fire rumour scrambles passengers

At least 12 passengers were killed on Wednesday evening when they jumped from their train in panic due to a 'fire incident', only to be run over by another train on the adjacent tracks in North Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, officials...

Saif thanks, pays auto driver who took him to hospital
Saif thanks, pays auto driver who took him to hospital

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has met auto-rickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana, who rushed him to hospital after he was injured in the knife attack at his home in Mumbai in the wee hours last week, and thanked him for the timely help.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances