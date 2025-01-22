Kolkata's under-construction apartment tilts





In the latest incident, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) halted construction of the five-storey building on Christopher Road in Tangra after it was found leaning dangerously towards an adjacent high-rise.





A KMC official confirmed that exterior work had been completed, but interior work was still ongoing. The building's entry has been sealed, and KMC engineers will conduct structural tests.





KMC councillor Sandipan Saha said, "Residents of the nearby building have been asked to vacate their floors. KMC engineers will take necessary steps to prevent any further accidents like the Jadavpur collapse last week or the Garden Reach building collapse last year."





He assured that the KMC building department is taking all precautions to protect lives and property in Tangra.





Last week, a five-story apartment in Jadavpur collapsed during foundation work after the 11-year-old building began leaning. The builder has been arrested, and demolition work has started.

An under-construction multi-storey apartment tilted on its left side in Kolkata on Wednesday, days after another highrise collapsed during structural work to lift its foundation.