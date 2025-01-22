Housing sales drop 9 pc across 9 major cities





Data analytics firm PropEquity, part of listed entity P E Analytics, on Wednesday released the housing data for nine major cities namely Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune and Thane.





As per the data, the sales of residential properties declined 9 per cent to 4,70,899 units during 2024 from 5,14,820 units in the preceding year. New supply fell 15 per cent to 4,11,022 units in 2024 on the back of two quarters of under-activity due to general elections and monsoon. -- PTI

