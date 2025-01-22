RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Housing sales drop 9 pc across 9 major cities

January 22, 2025  16:43
image
Housing sales across nine major cities dropped 9 per cent to nearly 4.71 lakh units in 2024 on lower demand as well as fall in fresh supply, according to PropEquity. 

Data analytics firm PropEquity, part of listed entity P E Analytics, on Wednesday released the housing data for nine major cities namely Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune and Thane. 

As per the data, the sales of residential properties declined 9 per cent to 4,70,899 units during 2024 from 5,14,820 units in the preceding year. New supply fell 15 per cent to 4,11,022 units in 2024 on the back of two quarters of under-activity due to general elections and monsoon. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! RG Kar case: SC defers suo motu hearing to Jan 29
LIVE! RG Kar case: SC defers suo motu hearing to Jan 29

Convict in RG Kar case may work as gardener
Convict in RG Kar case may work as gardener

Sanjay Roy, convicted for the rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August 2022, will initially work as a gardener at the Presidency Correctional Home where he is lodged. He will...

SC reserves order on pastor's burial, but hopes for...
SC reserves order on pastor's burial, but hopes for...

The Supreme Court of India is set to rule on the case of a pastor whose body has been lying in a mortuary for 15 days due to a dispute over his burial site in a Chhattisgarh village. The court expressed concern over the delay and urged...

Yogi holds cabinet meet at Maha Kumbh, takes holy dip
Yogi holds cabinet meet at Maha Kumbh, takes holy dip

The Cabinet meeting and the holy dip comes on a day that marks the first anniversary of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Will Rohit travel to Pakistan for CT promotions?
Will Rohit travel to Pakistan for CT promotions?

India to follow ICC's kit-elated guidelines at Champions Trophy, says BCCI

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances