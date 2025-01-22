RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Accused in Maha sarpanch murder case declared as absconder

January 22, 2025  21:26
Accused Walmik Karad/File image
The Beed police in Maharashtra on Wednesday declared Krishna Andhale, an accused in the sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case, as an absconder. 

"Appropriate reward" will be given for any information leading to his arrest," said a police official. 

Elsewhere, deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the culprits in the case -- which has led to a political row with the Opposition and even some ruling alliance leaders targeting NCP minister Dhananjay Munde -- deserve death sentence. 

The police had announced a reward for information about three wanted accused in the case -- Sudarshan Ghule, Sudhir Sangle and Andhale -- earlier too. 

Ghule and Sangle were subsequently nabbed. 

Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was abducted and tortured to death on December 9. 

Preliminary investigation indicated that he had tried to resist an extortion attempt targeting an energy company operating a windmill project in the area. 

Earlier in the day, a court at Beed remanded Walmik Karad, Dhananjay Munde's close aide who has been arrested in a case related to Deshmukh's murder, in 14-day judicial custody. 

Karad was produced, through video link, before the special court for Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act cases after the end of his SIT custody. 

The Special Investigation Team of the state police did not seek his further custody. -- PTI
